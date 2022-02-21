Data Scientist

Requirement:
Accountability: Infrastructure
- Contribute to data and technology initiatives as they relate to data science.
- Familiarity with the Big Data stack (Hadoop, Kafka, Spark, etc.) as well as experience with using
- these tools to develop and deploy data products and applications.
- Support data science colleagues in working with technology infrastructure colleagues to
- ensure a productive analytical and development environment.
- Beneficial, experience with building ML products in the Cloud (preferably using Amazon Web
- Services).
Accountability: Catalyst
- Be an evangelist for Big Data and pattern recognition technologies in Absa
- Support & share knowledge and best practice with the analytical, technical and business
- community in Absa
- Contribute to the team vision of how to use Big Data to build long-term value for the bank.