Data Scientist

Feb 21, 2022

Requirement:
Accountability: Infrastructure

  • Contribute to data and technology initiatives as they relate to data science.
  • Familiarity with the Big Data stack (Hadoop, Kafka, Spark, etc.) as well as experience with using
  • these tools to develop and deploy data products and applications.
  • Support data science colleagues in working with technology infrastructure colleagues to
  • ensure a productive analytical and development environment.
  • Beneficial, experience with building ML products in the Cloud (preferably using Amazon Web
  • Services).

Accountability: Catalyst

  • Be an evangelist for Big Data and pattern recognition technologies in Absa
  • Support & share knowledge and best practice with the analytical, technical and business
  • community in Absa
  • Contribute to the team vision of how to use Big Data to build long-term value for the bank.

