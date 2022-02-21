DevOps Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Based in Somerset West, this global technology organisation focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects. A very secure and highly successful organisation who prefers hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability. As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, implementing, migrating and supporting a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes.

Supporting the adoption of CI/CD, Test-Driven Development and Agile best practices, processes and tools.

Designing and developing features for build, test and deployment systems.

Support, maintenance and troubleshooting of various development tools/systems.

Ensuring the uptime, availability and performance of all components of the solution.

Supporting program and project specific requirements that may arise.

Performing system build and release when assistance is required.

Scanning, monitoring and alerting all security vulnerabilities in our developed code.

Mitigating security vulnerabilities in the development environment.

Database related tasks such as installation, monitoring, tuning, data migration etc.

Some after hours work will be required from time to time.

Qualifications:

B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND: IT or relevant work experience.

Skills / Experience:

3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment.

Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems.

2+ years of experience in bash scripting.

Experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, Puppet or Chef.

Solid understanding of networking

Experience in the following:

IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting.



In the role of a DB2 DBA.



In the role of DevSecOps.



Cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments



Firewalling / security



Code scanning for security vulnerabilities.



Software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle.



Artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

Advantageous skills and experience:

Jenkins | Git | Jira | Bitbucket | Confluence | Docker.



Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure) | XL-deploy.



Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash).

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website (www.parvana.co.uk).

Desired Skills:

DevOps

SDLC

Docker

Learn more/Apply for this position