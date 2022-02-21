Digital Strategist

Introduction

Well established Marketing agency based in Sandton is seeking an energetic, dynamic and confident Middleweight Digital Strategist to support their team, working alongside their management team to help turn their client’s business into real results for both brand and their revenue.

The role requires a digitally savvy, innovator, a trendsetter, and a progressive thinker who can connect digital to all other aspects of a client business and drive growth opportunities. The person we are looking for is dynamic, profit driven, strategically-minded + digital, experienced, connected, great fun and able to sell at the highest level.

You will be in charge of developing and delivering bespoke approaches for brand experiences driven by data and insights, across different marketing channels and a range of clients.

Duties & Responsibilities

Own the campaign direction and concept approach for a range of projects.

Work collaboratively with the necessary teams to ensure strategies that have been approved are realised from start to finish.

Support new business activities by leveraging trends, research, and insights to guide our responses to opportunities.

Deep understanding of individual digital channels (SEO, SEM SMM) and how they all work together.

Generate and lead all strategic and creative client workshops

Specialist Understanding of Paid, owned & earned media, implementation, and optimisation tactics.

Strong data background and associated qualifications and certificates

Experience in digital, social & brand strategy and knowledge of how to leverage them to achieve marketing goals.

Can clearly and persuasively communicate strategic recommendations to internal and external audiences with variable levels of understanding.

Experience helping to lead integrated, multi-platform marketing campaigns.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Personal skills/attributes:

A hands-on and professional approach with both clients and team members

Highly attentive to detail – you are a “well-organised” freak

Prepared to work late (if needed) go the extra mile!

Must be able to perform under pressure and deliver on fixed timelines

Must have excellent ability to work with people within cross functional teams

Must have strong networking, facilitation and negotiation skills

A strategic and business thinker who is confident, self-motivated, articulate and practical.

Requirements

In order to succeed you will need to demonstrate previous results and the impact you achieved with client to their business.

Minimum of a degree, diploma or equivalent in digital marketing

Strategy experience (Business oriented thinking)

Superior communication skills, both internal and client-facing

Research and writing skills are essential

Ability to very effectively communicate agency capabilities and brand personality to prospect

Desired Skills:

Digital media

Digital Content Management

Content Strategy

Digital Content

Digital Strategy

Digital Insight

Digital Campaign Management

Digital Marketing

