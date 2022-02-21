Full Stack Developer – Cloud

IT Consulting – Contracting role
Intermediate to Senior
Industry: Financial / Banking
Qualifications
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field
- Matric
Minimum Requirements
- Min 3-7 years’ IT Software Development Experience
- Min 3-7 years’ Application Management Experience.
- Min 3-5 years Application Diagnostics Experience.
- Experience in Financial / Banking sector.
- Experience in Application for Support.
- Experience and Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services Business.
- Experience in Quality Assurance.
- Experience in Stakeholder Management.
- Experience in Testing
- Experience & understanding of Disaster Recovery, & business continuity management
Technical Requirements
- Excellent coding/scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
- CI / CD tools (Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps) and Artifact Management
- Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
- Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
- Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns
- Test-driven development and Domain-driven design
- SOAP and REST
- Open-source relational databases
- Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.
- JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Knowledge of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
- Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)
- Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
- Knowledge of stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly
- Knowledge of scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
- Some knowledge of OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET Core
- Java
- Python
- Perl
- JavaScript
- Azure DevOps
- Azure
- AWS
- Google Cloud Platform
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- Angular
- Tomcat
- Jetty
- JBoss
- TypeScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years