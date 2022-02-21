Full Stack Developer – Cloud

Feb 21, 2022

IT Consulting – Contracting role
Intermediate to Senior
Industry: Financial / Banking

Qualifications

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field
  • Matric

Minimum Requirements

  • Min 3-7 years’ IT Software Development Experience
  • Min 3-7 years’ Application Management Experience.
  • Min 3-5 years Application Diagnostics Experience.
  • Experience in Financial / Banking sector.
  • Experience in Application for Support.
  • Experience and Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services Business.
  • Experience in Quality Assurance.
  • Experience in Stakeholder Management.
  • Experience in Testing
  • Experience & understanding of Disaster Recovery, & business continuity management

Technical Requirements

  • Excellent coding/scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
  • CI / CD tools (Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps) and Artifact Management
  • Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
  • Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
  • Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns
  • Test-driven development and Domain-driven design
  • SOAP and REST
  • Open-source relational databases
  • Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.
  • JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
  • Knowledge of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
  • Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)
  • Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
  • Knowledge of stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly
  • Knowledge of scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
  • Some knowledge of OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • Java
  • Python
  • Perl
  • JavaScript
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • GCP
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • Angular
  • Tomcat
  • Jetty
  • JBoss
  • TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

