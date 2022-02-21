Full Stack Developer – Cloud

IT Consulting – Contracting role

Intermediate to Senior

Industry: Financial / Banking

Qualifications

BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field

Matric

Minimum Requirements

Min 3-7 years’ IT Software Development Experience

Min 3-7 years’ Application Management Experience.

Min 3-5 years Application Diagnostics Experience.

Experience in Financial / Banking sector.

Experience in Application for Support.

Experience and Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services Business.

Experience in Quality Assurance.

Experience in Stakeholder Management.

Experience in Testing

Experience & understanding of Disaster Recovery, & business continuity management

Technical Requirements

Excellent coding/scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript

CI / CD tools (Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps) and Artifact Management

Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform

Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes

Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns

Test-driven development and Domain-driven design

SOAP and REST

Open-source relational databases

Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.

JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Knowledge of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)

Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly

Knowledge of scripting languages like Bash and/or Python

Some knowledge of OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET Core

Java

Python

Perl

JavaScript

Azure DevOps

Azure

AWS

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud Platform

GCP

Kubernetes

Docker

Angular

Tomcat

Jetty

JBoss

TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position