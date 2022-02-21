How resilient is your digital infrastructure?

Digital infrastructure resiliency – the ability to seamlessly adapt infrastructure and the business services it supports to unexpected changes in user demand, security breaches, service outages, or environmental disruptions – is critical to overall digital business agility and success.

Recent research published by International Data Corporation (IDC) shows the correlation between digital infrastructure resiliency leadership and enterprise rates of revenue growth, time to market, and operational efficiency.

Digital infrastructure resiliency leaders have significantly higher levels of year-over-year improvement against these metrics when compared to less mature digital infrastructure resiliency latecomers.

IDC recently published its Digital Infrastructure Resiliency Index, a framework that enterprises can use to assess their own Digital Infrastructure Resiliency Quotient (DRIQ) using a 100-point scale to pinpoint top digital infrastructure investment priorities proven to significantly improve digital business outcomes.

IDC’s analysis shows that the average US enterprise has significant opportunities to improve digital business outcomes by:

* Accelerating cloud native infrastructure adoption;

* Implementing consistent digital infrastructure operating models across on-premises, edge, and public cloud infrastructure; and

* Increasing infrastructure automation powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) analytics.

“It is vital that C-suite enterprise leaders understand the contribution digital infrastructure makes to the overall resiliency of the business,” says Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president for IDC’s Future of Digital Infrastructure Agenda program. “The IDC Digital Infrastructure Resiliency Index enables leadership teams to quickly benchmark their organisation’s current level of digital infrastructure resiliency against the industry and identify areas where they need to review and accelerate infrastructure investment priorities to improve overall business outcomes.”