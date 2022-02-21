iOS Developer

Role Purpose:

We are looking for a highly motivated and talented iOS Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for developing custom apps, web applications, and websites using Swift, Objective-C, and Cocoa Touch technologies.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Must have experience in iOS development and be able to develop applications with Swift, Objective-C, and Xcode.

Requirements

Develops software that runs on Apple iOS, based on the Cocoa Touch and MVC frameworks

Sets development goals and provides input on the design, including but not limited to: user requirements, technical specifications, interface design, and project management.

Be able to work independently as a member of a multidisciplinary team.

Will be responsible for creating and maintaining the code for an iOS application.

Experienced in native iOS development and programming languages such as Objective-C, Swift and C++.

Develops custom enterprise solutions for iOS applications and provide front-end development for iOS desktop applications

Develops desktop applications using the latest technologies of Objective-C, Swift and XCode.

Learn more/Apply for this position