Role Purpose:
We are looking for a highly motivated and talented iOS Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for developing custom apps, web applications, and websites using Swift, Objective-C, and Cocoa Touch technologies.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Must have experience in iOS development and be able to develop applications with Swift, Objective-C, and Xcode.
Requirements
- Develops software that runs on Apple iOS, based on the Cocoa Touch and MVC frameworks
- Sets development goals and provides input on the design, including but not limited to: user requirements, technical specifications, interface design, and project management.
- Be able to work independently as a member of a multidisciplinary team.
- Will be responsible for creating and maintaining the code for an iOS application.
- Experienced in native iOS development and programming languages such as Objective-C, Swift and C++.
- Develops custom enterprise solutions for iOS applications and provide front-end development for iOS desktop applications
- Develops desktop applications using the latest technologies of Objective-C, Swift and XCode.