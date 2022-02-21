IT Devops Engineer

Feb 21, 2022

Essential Minimum Requirements:

  • Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
  • 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
  • Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
  • 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
  • 2+ years of experience in bash scripting

Advantageous skills and experience:

  • Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
  • Solid understanding of networking
  • Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
  • Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
  • Experience in the role of DevSecOps
  • Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
  • Experience in firewalling/security
  • Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
  • Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
  • Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
  • Experience in working with Jenkins
  • Experience in working with Git
  • Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
  • Experience in working with Docker
  • Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
  • Experience in working with XL-deploy
  • Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Desired Skills:

  • scripting
  • ansible
  • Linux
  • azure
  • git
  • Jira
  • jenkins
  • docker

About The Employer:

Experienced Intermediate DevOps Engineers needed in Cape Town, with scripting experience.

