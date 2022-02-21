IT Devops Engineer

Essential Minimum Requirements:
- Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
- 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
- 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 2+ years of experience in bash scripting
Advantageous skills and experience:
- Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
- Solid understanding of networking
- Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
- Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
- Experience in the role of DevSecOps
- Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
- Experience in firewalling/security
- Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
- Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
- Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
- Experience in working with Jenkins
- Experience in working with Git
- Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
- Experience in working with Docker
- Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
- Experience in working with XL-deploy
- Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
About The Employer:
Experienced Intermediate DevOps Engineers needed in Cape Town, with scripting experience.