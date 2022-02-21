IT Project Manager

Feb 21, 2022

Our client in the Cape Town region is looking to employ a Project Manager to assume responsibility for the initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring & controlling and closure of P&S Technology Services projects.

Requirements:

  • NQF Level 6 qualification in Information Systems or Business Studies with project management certification.
  • A post-graduate diploma or formal certification in project management- desirable.

Minimum experience:

  • At least 6 years of relevant IT project management experience in an Enterprise (large/complex) IT environment;
  • At least 6 years’ experience of successfully managing the initiation, planning, design, execution, control and closure of ICT projects with budgets of at least R2m.
  • A proven track record of managing both hardware/infrastructure and systems-related projects
  • At least 6 years’ experience in managing teams of at least 5 people.
  • A proven track record of managing third party technology partners / service providers.

Skills:

  • Project Management skills and use of best-practice, project management methodologies;
  • Strong Planning, Organising, Co-ordinating and Work Management skills;
  • Strong Analytical and Numeracy Skills
  • Strong Elicitation, Facilitation and Communication skills;
  • Ability to work effectively within project governance structures;
  • Ability to establish focus, foster strong working relationships and build consensus with diverse stakeholder groups;
  • Ability to adapt and work effectively in dynamic, fluid environments to deliver results amidst ambiguity / states of transition.

Knowledge:

  • Strong proficiency in the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) and both the Agile (SAFE) and Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).Professional registrationor license requirements
  • Project Management Institute (PMI) membership recommended.

Main responsibilities:

  • Develop project charters and plans that clearly define project goals, planned benefits, scope, time frames; funding requirements, staffing / resource requirements; risks, issues, dependencies and constraints;
  • Coordinate recruitment and assignment of project resources;
  • Assign duties, responsibilities and scope of authority to project resources;
  • Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones and tasks;
  • Coordinate and direct project tasks to meet deliverables within agreed timelines;
  • Produce project documentation / artefacts in alignment with the P&S Technology Services Project Management framework and standards;
  • Ensure effective communication to the project teams, internal and external stakeholders, partners / suppliers and other constituents;
  • Facilitate the timeous procurement / acquisition of required equipment, goods and services;
  • Validate delivery of goods and services and facilitate the processing of payments;
  • Facilitate the negotiation and sign-off of Commercial agreements / Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) between the University and external third parties;
  • Prepare and present plans, updates and status reports to relevant stakeholders;
  • Ensure effective risk management – identify and assess risks, facilitate the design and implementation of mitigating actions and/or contingency plans and manage activities through to conclusion;
  • Facilitate cross-functional workshops and meetings with project stakeholders;
  • Escalate project risks and issues, where appropriate, via defined management / governance structures to facilitate successful project outcomes;
  • Manage proposed changes to project parameters – e.g. scope, budget, schedule – via the appropriate management and/or governance structures;
  • Facilitate the development of organisational change management plans as an enabler for strategic / high-impact projects and facilitate the effective execution thereof.

Team Management:

  • Establish effective working relationships with all project stakeholders;
  • Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle;
  • Plan team resource needs; allocate, supervise and review work
  • Establish focus, build consensus and resolve potential conflicts.
  • Co-ordinate the activities and outputs of external, third party resources to optimise the value derived from their engagement.

Monitoring and Evaluation:

  • Effective monitoring and evaluation of project deliverables against planned quality, business, functional and technical requirements and timeous interventions to rectify unacceptable deviations
  • Effective monitoring and evaluation of progress against the project schedule and exercising appropriate control to keep the project on track.
  • Effective monitoring and evaluation of project risks and issues, and facilitating the implementation of appropriate mitigating activities and/or contingency plans.
  • Contribute toward Quality Assurance assessments of projects and develop and implement appropriate interventions / improvement plans to address identified weaknesses.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Strategic Project Management
  • Budgeting & Financial Management
  • Team management
  • Monitoring & Evaluation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

