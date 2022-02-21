IT Project Manager

Our client in the Cape Town region is looking to employ a Project Manager to assume responsibility for the initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring & controlling and closure of P&S Technology Services projects.
Requirements:
- NQF Level 6 qualification in Information Systems or Business Studies with project management certification.
- A post-graduate diploma or formal certification in project management- desirable.
Minimum experience:
- At least 6 years of relevant IT project management experience in an Enterprise (large/complex) IT environment;
- At least 6 years’ experience of successfully managing the initiation, planning, design, execution, control and closure of ICT projects with budgets of at least R2m.
- A proven track record of managing both hardware/infrastructure and systems-related projects
- At least 6 years’ experience in managing teams of at least 5 people.
- A proven track record of managing third party technology partners / service providers.
Skills:
- Project Management skills and use of best-practice, project management methodologies;
- Strong Planning, Organising, Co-ordinating and Work Management skills;
- Strong Analytical and Numeracy Skills
- Strong Elicitation, Facilitation and Communication skills;
- Ability to work effectively within project governance structures;
- Ability to establish focus, foster strong working relationships and build consensus with diverse stakeholder groups;
- Ability to adapt and work effectively in dynamic, fluid environments to deliver results amidst ambiguity / states of transition.
Knowledge:
- Strong proficiency in the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) and both the Agile (SAFE) and Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).Professional registrationor license requirements
- Project Management Institute (PMI) membership recommended.
Main responsibilities:
- Develop project charters and plans that clearly define project goals, planned benefits, scope, time frames; funding requirements, staffing / resource requirements; risks, issues, dependencies and constraints;
- Coordinate recruitment and assignment of project resources;
- Assign duties, responsibilities and scope of authority to project resources;
- Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones and tasks;
- Coordinate and direct project tasks to meet deliverables within agreed timelines;
- Produce project documentation / artefacts in alignment with the P&S Technology Services Project Management framework and standards;
- Ensure effective communication to the project teams, internal and external stakeholders, partners / suppliers and other constituents;
- Facilitate the timeous procurement / acquisition of required equipment, goods and services;
- Validate delivery of goods and services and facilitate the processing of payments;
- Facilitate the negotiation and sign-off of Commercial agreements / Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) between the University and external third parties;
- Prepare and present plans, updates and status reports to relevant stakeholders;
- Ensure effective risk management – identify and assess risks, facilitate the design and implementation of mitigating actions and/or contingency plans and manage activities through to conclusion;
- Facilitate cross-functional workshops and meetings with project stakeholders;
- Escalate project risks and issues, where appropriate, via defined management / governance structures to facilitate successful project outcomes;
- Manage proposed changes to project parameters – e.g. scope, budget, schedule – via the appropriate management and/or governance structures;
- Facilitate the development of organisational change management plans as an enabler for strategic / high-impact projects and facilitate the effective execution thereof.
Team Management:
- Establish effective working relationships with all project stakeholders;
- Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle;
- Plan team resource needs; allocate, supervise and review work
- Establish focus, build consensus and resolve potential conflicts.
- Co-ordinate the activities and outputs of external, third party resources to optimise the value derived from their engagement.
Monitoring and Evaluation:
- Effective monitoring and evaluation of project deliverables against planned quality, business, functional and technical requirements and timeous interventions to rectify unacceptable deviations
- Effective monitoring and evaluation of progress against the project schedule and exercising appropriate control to keep the project on track.
- Effective monitoring and evaluation of project risks and issues, and facilitating the implementation of appropriate mitigating activities and/or contingency plans.
- Contribute toward Quality Assurance assessments of projects and develop and implement appropriate interventions / improvement plans to address identified weaknesses.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Strategic Project Management
- Budgeting & Financial Management
- Team management
- Monitoring & Evaluation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma