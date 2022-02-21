IT Project Manager

Our client in the Cape Town region is looking to employ a Project Manager to assume responsibility for the initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring & controlling and closure of P&S Technology Services projects.

Requirements:

NQF Level 6 qualification in Information Systems or Business Studies with project management certification.

A post-graduate diploma or formal certification in project management- desirable.

Minimum experience:

At least 6 years of relevant IT project management experience in an Enterprise (large/complex) IT environment;

At least 6 years’ experience of successfully managing the initiation, planning, design, execution, control and closure of ICT projects with budgets of at least R2m.

A proven track record of managing both hardware/infrastructure and systems-related projects

At least 6 years’ experience in managing teams of at least 5 people.

A proven track record of managing third party technology partners / service providers.

Skills:

Project Management skills and use of best-practice, project management methodologies;

Strong Planning, Organising, Co-ordinating and Work Management skills;

Strong Analytical and Numeracy Skills

Strong Elicitation, Facilitation and Communication skills;

Ability to work effectively within project governance structures;

Ability to establish focus, foster strong working relationships and build consensus with diverse stakeholder groups;

Ability to adapt and work effectively in dynamic, fluid environments to deliver results amidst ambiguity / states of transition.

Knowledge:

Strong proficiency in the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) and both the Agile (SAFE) and Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).Professional registrationor license requirements

Project Management Institute (PMI) membership recommended.

Main responsibilities:

Develop project charters and plans that clearly define project goals, planned benefits, scope, time frames; funding requirements, staffing / resource requirements; risks, issues, dependencies and constraints;

Coordinate recruitment and assignment of project resources;

Assign duties, responsibilities and scope of authority to project resources;

Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones and tasks;

Coordinate and direct project tasks to meet deliverables within agreed timelines;

Produce project documentation / artefacts in alignment with the P&S Technology Services Project Management framework and standards;

Ensure effective communication to the project teams, internal and external stakeholders, partners / suppliers and other constituents;

Facilitate the timeous procurement / acquisition of required equipment, goods and services;

Validate delivery of goods and services and facilitate the processing of payments;

Facilitate the negotiation and sign-off of Commercial agreements / Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) between the University and external third parties;

Prepare and present plans, updates and status reports to relevant stakeholders;

Ensure effective risk management – identify and assess risks, facilitate the design and implementation of mitigating actions and/or contingency plans and manage activities through to conclusion;

Facilitate cross-functional workshops and meetings with project stakeholders;

Escalate project risks and issues, where appropriate, via defined management / governance structures to facilitate successful project outcomes;

Manage proposed changes to project parameters – e.g. scope, budget, schedule – via the appropriate management and/or governance structures;

Facilitate the development of organisational change management plans as an enabler for strategic / high-impact projects and facilitate the effective execution thereof.

Team Management:

Establish effective working relationships with all project stakeholders;

Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle;

Plan team resource needs; allocate, supervise and review work

Establish focus, build consensus and resolve potential conflicts.

Co-ordinate the activities and outputs of external, third party resources to optimise the value derived from their engagement.

Monitoring and Evaluation:

Effective monitoring and evaluation of project deliverables against planned quality, business, functional and technical requirements and timeous interventions to rectify unacceptable deviations

Effective monitoring and evaluation of progress against the project schedule and exercising appropriate control to keep the project on track.

Effective monitoring and evaluation of project risks and issues, and facilitating the implementation of appropriate mitigating activities and/or contingency plans.

Contribute toward Quality Assurance assessments of projects and develop and implement appropriate interventions / improvement plans to address identified weaknesses.

Desired Skills:

IT

Strategic Project Management

Budgeting & Financial Management

Team management

Monitoring & Evaluation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

