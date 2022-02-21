Jumo appoints Nichola Pease as chair

Jumo has announced the appointment of Nichola Pease as non-executive chair.

Pease, non-executive chair of Jupiter Fund Management, the FTSE 250 asset manager, also chairs the Nomination Committee and attends the Remuneration Committee. She was formerly an independent non-executive director at Schroders from 2012 to 2019, chief executive of JO Hambro Capital Management from 1998, until her appointment as deputy chairman in 2008. Her previous experience also includes Kleinwort Benson, Rowe Price-Fleming, Citibank and Smith New Court where she built the European broking business and subsequently joined the board.

Andrew Watkins-Ball, Jumo founder and CEO, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Nichola to the JUMO board as chair. She is a great leader and I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Nichola. Her appointment will help us accelerate the depth and breadth of our capabilities as we enter the next phase of building to support our distribution and capital partnerships.”

Pease adds: “I’ve been following JUMO closely for the last three years and it has been wonderful to see the business go from strength to strength. I’ve been hugely impressed by both the technical expertise and passion of Andrew and his team, and look forward to working with them to help make finance accessible to everyone.”

Her appointment follows the announcement last week that Michael Ball will join Jumo as chief financial officer from April 2022. Ball was formerly the group CFO of cross-border payments and remittance fintech, World Remit.