Junior Test Automation Technician

Feb 21, 2022

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Test planning and test case automation.
  • Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
  • Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
  • Manage automated script storage and versioning.
  • Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
  • 3 years tester experience.
  • 1 years’ experience in automated tools and testing.
  • 1 years test analyst experience.
  • 1 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or JavaScript.
  • Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
  • Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
  • Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Center.

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter with a passion for software testing.
  • Analytical with strong problem solving abilities.
  • Organized, structured and attention to detail.
  • Pro-active and ability to work independently
  • Work well under pressure in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.
  • Good time management skills.
  • Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
  • Ability to work in a team or alone.
  • Ability to self-manage and work from home.

