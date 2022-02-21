Mid Frontend Developer (React) (Retail IT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

HELP build the next generation of cutting-edge applications of an innovative Investment Firm seeking the coding expertise of a forward-thinking Mid Frontend Developer to join its Retail IT division. As a key member of the Product Feature team, you will work to deliver exceptional user experience, write elegant robust production code while building a strong culture of Automated Testing, Continuous Integration & DevOps. You must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or related technical field, have 3+ years’ practical Software Development, 2+ years’ experience using the following tools: React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (latest preferred), Webpack, ES6+, HTML5, CSS3, Node, Express, TypeScript, Go, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes and Microservices Architecture.

DUTIES:

Involved in technical analysis and design new features.

Write elegant robust production code.

Write Unit, Integration and Acceptance tests for components.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Help troubleshoot and debug root-cause errors.

Mentor other Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems or related technical discipline.

Experience/Skills –

This is a multi-technology environment, ability to demonstrate aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies is desired.

3+ Years’ practical Software Development experience.

2+ Years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:

Frontend Tech (Client) –

React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (latest preferred)

Webpack

ES6+

HTML5

CSS3

Backend Tech (Server + API) –

Node

Express

TypeScript

Go

Development Tooling –

Git

Linux

Docker

Kubernetes

Active Development Practices –

Client/Server Application Development

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Unit and Integration Testing

Microservices Architecture

RESTful APIs

Continuous Integration (CI)

ATTRIBUTES:

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.

Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context.

Experience in influencing best practices within teams.

