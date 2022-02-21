Network Engineer

Feb 21, 2022

The Role: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Basic sub-netting and advanced sub-netting.
  • Be able to read traffic dumps and Identify the 7 layer of the OSI model for troubleshooting.
  • Good understanding of routing protocols (BGP,BFD,OSPF and static)
  • Knowledge and understanding of MPLS ?? L3VPN and L2VPN(VPLS)
  • Understanding of layer 2 protocol( link aggregation and spanning tree)
  • Understanding of security standards and technologies.
  • Implementation of security polices.
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of IPsec VPN.
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of SSL VPAN.
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of firewalls and IPS.
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of proxy (Fortigate) able to do AD integration.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matrix
  • Juniper JNCIA

Preferred Qualification:

  • Diploma/Degree in Information Technology.
  • Cisco CCNA
  • Cisco CCNP
  • Fortinet NSE 4 advantage.
  • Knowledge of telecommunication infrastructure.

Experiene Required:

  • 5 year experience in networking
  • Cisco experience preferred
  • Vendor Juniper junos (Firewalls, routers and switches) and Fortinet(Firewalls)
  • Understanding of networking standards and technologies
  • IPv4 and IPv6

Key Accountabilities:

