Nology to distribute DNAKE in SA

Nology has signed an agreement with DNAKE as its distribution partner for southern Africa and is expanding its VoIP product portfolio by incorporating DNAKE’s intercom technology in the IP space.

The partnership brings many benefits to customers in South Africa. The devices are compatible with Yealink IP Phones for the customers’ convenience and support standard SIP. They are also 3CX interoperable, and consumers can also enjoy the support of the Smart Life App, an app that allows them to control and manage their smart home devices.

“With safety and security top of mind in South Africa, Nology has been searching for the right partner in the IP Video Intercom solution space,” says Ross Griffiths, product manager at Nology. “We are very pleased to have partnered with DNAKE who have many years of experience in this area and offer a fantastic range of products. The DNAKE products will enable Nology to comprehensively complete our VoIP product portfolio and offer a new and exciting market for our customer base.”

Alex Zhuang, vice-president of DNAKE, adds: “We are proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Nology. We believe the cooperation will be a great success with the support of Nology’s technical expertise and in-depth knowledge in the industry. DNAKE and Nology will strive to work towards innovative IP video intercom solutions and valuable insight for our customers through upcoming collaborations and product offerings.”