Performance Test Analyst at In4Group

SCOPE:
- Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.
- Validating that Technical (/Performance) requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.
- Executing test scripts and analysing test results.
- Operating in DevSecOps environment
- Develop and configure Performance test automation networks.
- Develop and execute test automation through LoadRunner – MF ALM plugin;
- Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities;
- Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks;
- Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes
- Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts accordingly.
- Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.
EXPERIENCE:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Experience in Integration Performance Testing.
- API Performance Testing
- Web services Performance Testing
- Experience in ETL/BI Testing
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
- Experience in automating API Services.
ADDED ADVANTAGE:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
- J-meter and Jira Experience.
COMPETENCIES:
- Conceptual Thinking;
- Attention to detail;
- Excellent written and oral Communication;
- Managing complexity and ambiguity.
- Ability to learning quickly;
- Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
- Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;
- Management Reporting;
- Resilience
- Self-starter.
QUALIFICATION:
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
- Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.
KEY DELIVERABLES:
Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Test Approach;
- Test Plans;
- Test Scripts;
- Read development code
- Operate in DevSecOps
- Test Execution Results;
- Defects Management Reports;
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
- Test Closure Reports;
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project
- Test Completion Sign Off.
Desired Skills:
- Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd