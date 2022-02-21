QA Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic HealthTech company seeks a highly skilled and self-driven QA Test Analyst take ownership of and mature the test competency within the organisation. You will also be expected to develop and execute a test automation strategy as required while helping to ensure software quality standards are met at all stages of the SDLC. The successful candidate must have a suitable IT Degree/Diploma with 2+ years’ Software Testing experience and have worked in an Agile Scrum team.

DUTIES:

Participate in all Scrum ceremonies.

Collaborate closely with Product Owner and Engineers and across multiple Scrum teams.

Own the test-competency within the organisation.

Design test processes, test cases and test data.

Test Front-end and API layers.

Perform positive and negative testing to verify software conformance to defined acceptance criteria.

Perform functional, exploratory, regression and performance testing.

Perform pre- and post-release testing.

Participate in go-live activities.

Log, track and manage all defects in the system.

Play an active role in supporting Customer Success team on production defects.

Understand the business behind the software instead of blindly “testing the requirements”.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant IT Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years’ experience in Software Testing.

Working in an Agile Scrum team.

Advantageous –

Experience with Mobile, Web and API testing.

Experience with automation testing and tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication, time management and organisation.

Ability to perform well under pressure.

Great attitude and attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

