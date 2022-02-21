Quants Developer (SQL) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services company seeks the coding abilities of a strong analytical and self-driven Quants Developer whose core role will be to develop new features and systems. The ideal candidate must have at least 1 year work experience using SQL – preferably within the Financial sector, strong Mathematical/Stats ability, SQL, T-SQL & SQL data transformation processes, able to interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data and understands the business impact of technical output.

DUTIES:

Develop new features and systems.

Extend existing systems.

Maintain existing systems.

Use technical knowledge and experience to improve business processes.

Investigate and resolve user support requests.

Close working relationship with Developers and Product Owner.

Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes.

Client facing for support requests (internal clients).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Degree (e.g. BCom, B.Bus.Sci etc) or Diploma from a recognised institution.

Experience/Skills –

At least 1 year experience using SQL, preferably within the Financial sector.

Strong Mathematical/Statistical abilities.

Knowledge of SQL (T-SQL) stored procedures and SQL data transformation processes.

Understanding the business impact of technical output.

Can interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data.

Advantageous –

Financial Services background.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated and displays initiative.

Clear communication, both verbally and in writing, in order to fulfill development requirements.

Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment.

