Repair Technicians and Field Service Technicians

Due to ever increasing demand we are constantly looking for additional technical personnel to install, commission and maintain our technically advanced products in the South African market.

Therefore we currently have the following vacancy open at our Cape Town branch:

SERVICE TECHNICIAN

attending to internal & external service & repair jobs,

whether electrical and/or mechanical

~ install and commission new industrial machines &

equipment in various industry sectors

Minimum pre-requisite’s are:

Grade 12 qualification or higher

Qualification as Electrician or similar of advantage

Experience in the designated field is of advantage

Newcomers eager to learn and advance in an interestingand challenging field of work are also welcome

Analytical and logical thinking for fault finding

Full and comprehensive computer skills

Full command of the English language,

German language of advantage

Legible and neat handwriting

Honest, self-motivated and independent

Excellent people and customer relations skills

Accurate work ethics regarded as basic standard

Specialised equipment training at our overseas supplierswill be provided.

Interested applicants who consider themselves suitable for the advertised position may email their complete and comprehensive CV’s in PDF only with a copy of their ID to: [Email Address Removed]

