Senior Data Analyst – Durban North

My client, a leading sales and merchandising specialist consulting firm, is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their team in Durban North.
Applicants in the area will be given preference.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Data Analytics
- Manage ELT data process, update sales and/or DC reporting by channel. Distribute and highlight and/or SOH issues
- Data Management
- Access login details
- Store and maintain login details on a database of access information
- Store extracted data on the server or other device for reporting
- Building of PowerBi models
- Design and adjust dashboard model
- Plug data into PowerBI as per specifications and update the dashboard
- Provide feedback and make revised changes if required
- Report Management
- Get information on specific audits and/or price survey requirements from the clients
- Ensure that the client specifies their needs in terms of the audits and/or survey requirements
- Setting up of call forms
- Manage the audit schedule with input from client
- Download reports
- Verify data and clarify inconsistencies in the data
- Extract data and input into customized reports created as per client specifications.
- CS Operational development
- Creating systems and processes using data to improve effectiveness of operations
- Assist CS staff with Microsoft programs to increase understandings and efficiencies.
- People Management
- selection, development, and performance management of Database Administrator
- Call Cycle Management and Processing
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree with a Data Analytics / Business Intelligence focus
- The following experience is essential:
- Ability to gain insights from data
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar data analytic environment
- At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience data administration and management, data modelling, data warehousing, dashboard development and reporting
- FMGC experience (advantageous)
- A passion for data consolidation, analysis and finding insights
- The ability to consolidate data from multiple sources with accuracy
- The ability to identify trends and interpret patterns in the data
- Working competency in a variety of analysis and database tools, particularly MS SQL, PowerBi and MS Excel
- Experience working with internal and external stakeholders to solve complex problems
- Excellent MS Excel Skills (at least intermediate)
- Excellent PowerBi skills (at least intermediate)
- Comfortable using MS SQL as a database
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy
- Business intelligence and reporting
- Database management
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong communication and people management skills
Desired Skills:
- senior data analyst
- insights from data
- MS SQL
- PowerBI
- MS Excel