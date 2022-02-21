Senior Data Analyst – Durban North

Feb 21, 2022

My client, a leading sales and merchandising specialist consulting firm, is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their team in Durban North.

Applicants in the area will be given preference.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Data Analytics
  • Manage ELT data process, update sales and/or DC reporting by channel. Distribute and highlight and/or SOH issues
  • Data Management
  • Access login details
  • Store and maintain login details on a database of access information
  • Store extracted data on the server or other device for reporting
  • Building of PowerBi models
  • Design and adjust dashboard model
  • Plug data into PowerBI as per specifications and update the dashboard
  • Provide feedback and make revised changes if required
  • Report Management
  • Get information on specific audits and/or price survey requirements from the clients
  • Ensure that the client specifies their needs in terms of the audits and/or survey requirements
  • Setting up of call forms
  • Manage the audit schedule with input from client
  • Download reports
  • Verify data and clarify inconsistencies in the data
  • Extract data and input into customized reports created as per client specifications.
  • CS Operational development
  • Creating systems and processes using data to improve effectiveness of operations
  • Assist CS staff with Microsoft programs to increase understandings and efficiencies.
  • People Management
  • selection, development, and performance management of Database Administrator
  • Call Cycle Management and Processing

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s Degree with a Data Analytics / Business Intelligence focus
  • The following experience is essential:
  • Ability to gain insights from data
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar data analytic environment
  • At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience data administration and management, data modelling, data warehousing, dashboard development and reporting
  • FMGC experience (advantageous)
  • A passion for data consolidation, analysis and finding insights
  • The ability to consolidate data from multiple sources with accuracy
  • The ability to identify trends and interpret patterns in the data
  • Working competency in a variety of analysis and database tools, particularly MS SQL, PowerBi and MS Excel
  • Experience working with internal and external stakeholders to solve complex problems
  • Excellent MS Excel Skills (at least intermediate)
  • Excellent PowerBi skills (at least intermediate)
  • Comfortable using MS SQL as a database
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy
  • Business intelligence and reporting
  • Database management
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong communication and people management skills

