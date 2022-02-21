Senior Data Analyst – Durban North

My client, a leading sales and merchandising specialist consulting firm, is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their team in Durban North.

Applicants in the area will be given preference.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Data Analytics

Manage ELT data process, update sales and/or DC reporting by channel. Distribute and highlight and/or SOH issues

Data Management

Access login details

Store and maintain login details on a database of access information

Store extracted data on the server or other device for reporting

Building of PowerBi models

Design and adjust dashboard model

Plug data into PowerBI as per specifications and update the dashboard

Provide feedback and make revised changes if required

Report Management

Get information on specific audits and/or price survey requirements from the clients

Ensure that the client specifies their needs in terms of the audits and/or survey requirements

Setting up of call forms

Manage the audit schedule with input from client

Download reports

Verify data and clarify inconsistencies in the data

Extract data and input into customized reports created as per client specifications.

CS Operational development

Creating systems and processes using data to improve effectiveness of operations

Assist CS staff with Microsoft programs to increase understandings and efficiencies.

People Management

selection, development, and performance management of Database Administrator

Call Cycle Management and Processing

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree with a Data Analytics / Business Intelligence focus

The following experience is essential:

Ability to gain insights from data

2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar data analytic environment

At least 3 – 5 years’ working experience data administration and management, data modelling, data warehousing, dashboard development and reporting

FMGC experience (advantageous)

A passion for data consolidation, analysis and finding insights

The ability to consolidate data from multiple sources with accuracy

The ability to identify trends and interpret patterns in the data

Working competency in a variety of analysis and database tools, particularly MS SQL, PowerBi and MS Excel

Experience working with internal and external stakeholders to solve complex problems

Excellent MS Excel Skills (at least intermediate)

Excellent PowerBi skills (at least intermediate)

Comfortable using MS SQL as a database

Strong attention to detail and accuracy

Business intelligence and reporting

Database management

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and people management skills

