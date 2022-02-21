Senior Fullstack Software Engineer

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their large international clients.
They are looking for a Intermediate to Senior Software Engineer with experience in Frontend, Backend, DevOps, Cloud Engineering and Solutions Architecture experience.
You have modern skills and outstanding, clear communication and drive to help them grow a next-generation system. You’re able to thrive in a high performance, rapid learning environment, and is constantly upskilling yourself.
Culture fit is very important to them, so they look for the following qualities:
- You want to make a difference in the world and enjoy problem solving.
- You’re excited to go deep into the domain of the problem you’re solving, not just the coding.
- You’re able to contribute meaningfully in their cross-functional teams to help turn ideas into designs into code into value)
- You’re experienced enough in your craft to guide less experienced Engineers to grow into senior levels.
- You deliver consisten value by collaborating on establishing, teaching and enacting engineering blueprints
Knowledge and Skills Required:
- A relevant degree
- You have both front and backend experiece
- You have DevOps, Cloud Engineering and Solutions Architecture experience
- General good software design and architecture understanding
- Front end development : React / JS / general web development
- Back end for front end : Python / Django / some node
- Automated testing : unit / component / browser testing
- APi’s
- Data visualisation
- SQL database design and usage
- Cloud-native data architecture : Azure / Azure Data Factory
- CI/CD software delivery : Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An outstanding growing organisation that really care about their employees’ work/life balance and have a track record of delivering outstanding solutions to their international clients.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Learning budget
- Performance bonus
- 20 days annual leave
- Study leave
- Laptop