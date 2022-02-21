Senior Java Developer

Feb 21, 2022

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications
  • Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design
  • Software development and configuration
  • Creation and validation of test plans
  • Code reviews of own and others work
  • Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide, Unit, integration and regression testing
  • Co-ordinating and providing implementation support
  • Help desk and end user training during implementation, Help desk support following implementation

Experience & Qualification:

  • Completed BSC or IT Degree
  • 7+ years years Software Development
  • Experience in working with life insurance financial applications highly advantageous

Technical Skills and Experience in any of the below:

  • OO design and development skills in core JAVA.
  • Modern design patterns.
  • Spring or similar framework
  • Agile methodology
  • JSON,XML
  • Java EE
  • Java
  • EJB
  • RESTful
  • SOAP services
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Postgres
  • Test Driven Development
  • Build Tools
  • Maven
  • Jenkins
  • GIT/SVN
  • JS
  • Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Redmine, Jira, Trello
  • Apache Camel
  • Bitbucket

Optional/Process Skills:

  • Angular
  • DevOps knowledge
  • TDD Test driven development
  • JVM configuration and tuning
  • Deployment Tools – e.g. Docker
  • Linux
  • Copybooks (cobol)
  • IBM MQ Series,
  • JMS

