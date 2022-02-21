Senior Java Developer

Duties & Responsibilities
- Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications
- Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design
- Software development and configuration
- Creation and validation of test plans
- Code reviews of own and others work
- Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide, Unit, integration and regression testing
- Co-ordinating and providing implementation support
- Help desk and end user training during implementation, Help desk support following implementation
Experience & Qualification:
- Completed BSC or IT Degree
- 7+ years years Software Development
- Experience in working with life insurance financial applications highly advantageous
Technical Skills and Experience in any of the below:
- OO design and development skills in core JAVA.
- Modern design patterns.
- Spring or similar framework
- Agile methodology
- JSON,XML
- Java EE
- Java
- EJB
- RESTful
- SOAP services
- SQL
- Oracle
- Postgres
- Test Driven Development
- Build Tools
- Maven
- Jenkins
- GIT/SVN
- JS
- Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Redmine, Jira, Trello
- Apache Camel
- Bitbucket
Optional/Process Skills:
- Angular
- DevOps knowledge
- TDD Test driven development
- JVM configuration and tuning
- Deployment Tools – e.g. Docker
- Linux
- Copybooks (cobol)
- IBM MQ Series,
- JMS