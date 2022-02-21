Senior Java Developer

Duties & Responsibilities

Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications

Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design

Software development and configuration

Creation and validation of test plans

Code reviews of own and others work

Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide, Unit, integration and regression testing

Co-ordinating and providing implementation support

Help desk and end user training during implementation, Help desk support following implementation

Experience & Qualification:

Completed BSC or IT Degree

7+ years years Software Development

Experience in working with life insurance financial applications highly advantageous

Technical Skills and Experience in any of the below:

OO design and development skills in core JAVA.

Modern design patterns.

Spring or similar framework

Agile methodology

JSON,XML

Java EE

Java

EJB

RESTful

SOAP services

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

Test Driven Development

Build Tools

Maven

Jenkins

GIT/SVN

JS

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Redmine, Jira, Trello

Apache Camel

Bitbucket

Optional/Process Skills:

Angular

DevOps knowledge

TDD Test driven development

JVM configuration and tuning

Deployment Tools – e.g. Docker

Linux

Copybooks (cobol)

IBM MQ Series,

JMS

