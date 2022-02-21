Senior Software Developer

Job description:
A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of Practice management, Channel and the CRM platform. The development pertains to all those
aspects, to be used by the Advisers and clients nationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team.
Salary: R1.1 Million CTC PA
Responsibilities:
- Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.
- Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.
- Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader Group.
- Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
- Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
- Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
- Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
- Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
- Expert C# development experience
- Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
- SQL experience
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Strong security principles experience
- Good knowledge of microservice architecture
- Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
- Entity framework knowledge
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making
Recommended requirements:
- Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry, preferably with knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements.
- Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience
- Cloud vendor experience
- Exposure to Architecture
