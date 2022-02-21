Senior Software Developer

Job description:

A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of Practice management, Channel and the CRM platform. The development pertains to all those

aspects, to be used by the Advisers and clients nationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team.

Salary: R1.1 Million CTC PA

Responsibilities:

Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.

Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.

Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader Group.

Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

Expert C# development experience

Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience

Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

SQL experience

Agile / Scrum experience

Expert understanding of the software development process

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Strong security principles experience

Good knowledge of microservice architecture

Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)

Entity framework knowledge

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Recommended requirements:

Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry, preferably with knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements.

Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience

Cloud vendor experience

Exposure to Architecture

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Bellville

