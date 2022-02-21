Server Specialist

The Role: Essential functions:
As part of the Central Support Service Team the purpose of this role is to, as an IT Infrastructure Administrator, perform the following roles:
Primary: Platform Administrator ?? Windows Server Operating System
Secondary: Infrastructure Administrator ?? Physical Systems and Data Centres
The overall deliverables of these roles are to ensure that the contract delivery objectives are met in relation to:
- Incident Support / Reactive Support
- Proactive Maintenance and Administration
- Continuous Improvements Objectives
- Patching
- Firmware Maintenance of infrastructure
Primary Role ?? Platform Support ?? Specialisation in Windows Server Operating System
- Perform preventative, adaptive and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Windows Server Operating System layer.
- Manage and execute all service requests.
- Manage and resolve all incidents and problems.
- Execute all the changes in accordance with the Department??s change management processes.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT Service Availability Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Capacity Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Performance Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Continuity Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to the management of security of the Microsoft platform layer (e.g. authentication).
- Perform all functions pertaining to the management of third party suppliers (vendor management).
- Ensure that the Windows Server Operating System platform layer is fully updated in the approved standard image stack.
- Ensure that all the Windows Server Operating System platform layer software is one version behind the latest version of the OEM (n-1), with the latest version (n) being preferred, except in instances where the Department elects to remain with an older version of the software due to known constraints.
- Produce the necessary reports (e.g. trend analysis, service performance) for service improvement and management reporting purposes.
- Ensure that the Windows Server Operating System platform toolsets provided by the Department meet the service requirements by recommending improvements in the toolset configuration to the Department.
Skills and Experience: Qualification preferred education and experience:
- MSCA 2012 / 2016 and/or MCSE 2012/2016
Platform Support ?? Specialisation in Windows Server Operating System and HP Hardware
Sound knowledge of systems monitoring platforms and service management solutions
Experience required:
- Extensive knowledge of systems monitoring platforms and service management solutions
- Minimum 3-5 years?? experience in an IT operational environment
Key Accountabilities:
- Key KPA’s:
- Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 1 Incidents: Response time 20 mins; Resolution time 4 hours (24X7). The resolution time excludes actual time required for data restore purposes.
- Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 2 Incidents: Response time 1 hour; Resolution time 8 hours (24X7). The resolution time excludes actual time required for data restore purposes.
- Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 3 Incidents: Response time 1 hour; Resolution time 8 hours
- Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 4 Incident: Response time 2 hours; Resolution time 2 Business Days (unless otherwise negotiated and agreed with End User, per Incident)
- Wintel Services CMDB Maintenance Accuracy of CMDB Configuration Items details as per Service Management system versus actual asset and Configuration Item details in live environment
- Wintel Services Capacity Management Servers – ALL CLASSES per host or per cluster: Measurement window 06:00-18:00 on Business Days, may not exceed operating capacity for 1 hour or more continuously
- Wintel Services Capacity Management Servers – ALL CLASSES per host or per cluster: Measurement window 06:00-18:00 on Business Days, may not exceed Monthly MEAN operating capacity
- Wintel Services Software Distribution Patches to servers (enterprise) environment will be deployed as per ABInBev patching Policy
- Wintel Services Server Imaging and Management Firmware updates to servers and storage (enterprise) environment will be deployed as per ABInBev Policy and as per agreed schedule.
- Wintel Services Availability Management Server Availability
- Wintel Services Server Imaging and Management Enterprise-wide image deployment / update as per authorised plan as approved by the CAB
- Wintel Services Systems Monitoring 24x7x365 monitoring and managing of service assets and CIs (Service management / monitoring systems).
- Wintel Services Service Improvement Execute all aspects of the maturity improvement deployment plan as agreed between the parties within the planned timeframe
- Wintel Services Software Distribution Ensure that all device management toolsets updates are deployed within 60 days of release (via ABInBev Operational Change Procedure, inclusive of testing.)
- Wintel Services Operating Platform Support Currency of Operations Manual.
- Wintel Services Request Management Completion of IMACD hardware requests within three Business Days from authorisation.
- Wintel Services Capacity Management Servers – per host or per cluster: Measurement window 06:00-18:00, must operate above Monthly MEAN operating capacity
- Wintel Services Governance Adherence Maintain as-built documents per server. Documents include relevant OS and all application installation information
- Wintel Services Operating Platform Support Resolve Service Requests, change and release requests as per priorities and service levels allocated to Configuration Items, as well as ad hoc / on demand projects.
- Wintel Services Application Services Fully functioning image created or updated or at least once per quarter or within 7 Business Days from request.
- Wintel Services Server Imaging and Management Individual image deployment / update as per Service Request within 8 hours of authorisation or as otherwise agreed.