Server Specialist

The Role: Essential functions:

As part of the Central Support Service Team the purpose of this role is to, as an IT Infrastructure Administrator, perform the following roles:

Primary: Platform Administrator ?? Windows Server Operating System

Secondary: Infrastructure Administrator ?? Physical Systems and Data Centres

The overall deliverables of these roles are to ensure that the contract delivery objectives are met in relation to:

Incident Support / Reactive Support

Proactive Maintenance and Administration

Continuous Improvements Objectives

Patching

Firmware Maintenance of infrastructure Primary Role ?? Platform Support ?? Specialisation in Windows Server Operating System

Perform preventative, adaptive and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Windows Server Operating System layer.

Manage and execute all service requests.

Manage and resolve all incidents and problems.

Execute all the changes in accordance with the Department??s change management processes.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT Service Availability Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Capacity Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Performance Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Continuity Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to the management of security of the Microsoft platform layer (e.g. authentication).

Perform all functions pertaining to the management of third party suppliers (vendor management).

Ensure that the Windows Server Operating System platform layer is fully updated in the approved standard image stack.

Ensure that all the Windows Server Operating System platform layer software is one version behind the latest version of the OEM (n-1), with the latest version (n) being preferred, except in instances where the Department elects to remain with an older version of the software due to known constraints.

Produce the necessary reports (e.g. trend analysis, service performance) for service improvement and management reporting purposes.

Ensure that the Windows Server Operating System platform toolsets provided by the Department meet the service requirements by recommending improvements in the toolset configuration to the Department.

Skills and Experience: Qualification preferred education and experience:

MSCA 2012 / 2016 and/or MCSE 2012/2016

Platform Support ?? Specialisation in Windows Server Operating System and HP Hardware

Sound knowledge of systems monitoring platforms and service management solutions

Experience required:

Extensive knowledge of systems monitoring platforms and service management solutions

Minimum 3-5 years?? experience in an IT operational environment

Key Accountabilities:

Key KPA’s:

Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 1 Incidents: Response time 20 mins; Resolution time 4 hours (24X7). The resolution time excludes actual time required for data restore purposes.

Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 2 Incidents: Response time 1 hour; Resolution time 8 hours (24X7). The resolution time excludes actual time required for data restore purposes.

Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 3 Incidents: Response time 1 hour; Resolution time 8 hours

Wintel Services Incident Management Severity 4 Incident: Response time 2 hours; Resolution time 2 Business Days (unless otherwise negotiated and agreed with End User, per Incident)

Wintel Services CMDB Maintenance Accuracy of CMDB Configuration Items details as per Service Management system versus actual asset and Configuration Item details in live environment

Wintel Services Capacity Management Servers – ALL CLASSES per host or per cluster: Measurement window 06:00-18:00 on Business Days, may not exceed operating capacity for 1 hour or more continuously

Wintel Services Capacity Management Servers – ALL CLASSES per host or per cluster: Measurement window 06:00-18:00 on Business Days, may not exceed Monthly MEAN operating capacity

Wintel Services Software Distribution Patches to servers (enterprise) environment will be deployed as per ABInBev patching Policy

Wintel Services Server Imaging and Management Firmware updates to servers and storage (enterprise) environment will be deployed as per ABInBev Policy and as per agreed schedule.

Wintel Services Availability Management Server Availability

Wintel Services Server Imaging and Management Enterprise-wide image deployment / update as per authorised plan as approved by the CAB

Wintel Services Systems Monitoring 24x7x365 monitoring and managing of service assets and CIs (Service management / monitoring systems).

Wintel Services Service Improvement Execute all aspects of the maturity improvement deployment plan as agreed between the parties within the planned timeframe

Wintel Services Software Distribution Ensure that all device management toolsets updates are deployed within 60 days of release (via ABInBev Operational Change Procedure, inclusive of testing.)

Wintel Services Operating Platform Support Currency of Operations Manual.

Wintel Services Request Management Completion of IMACD hardware requests within three Business Days from authorisation.

Wintel Services Capacity Management Servers – per host or per cluster: Measurement window 06:00-18:00, must operate above Monthly MEAN operating capacity

Wintel Services Governance Adherence Maintain as-built documents per server. Documents include relevant OS and all application installation information

Wintel Services Operating Platform Support Resolve Service Requests, change and release requests as per priorities and service levels allocated to Configuration Items, as well as ad hoc / on demand projects.

Wintel Services Application Services Fully functioning image created or updated or at least once per quarter or within 7 Business Days from request.

Wintel Services Server Imaging and Management Individual image deployment / update as per Service Request within 8 hours of authorisation or as otherwise agreed.

