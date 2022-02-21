SharePoint Administration and Development Team Man

Qualifications:
Minimum Required:
- Matric
- A degree in Computer Science or equivalent
- Relevant certification in SharePoint or Office 365, e.g., MCSA Office 365
Advantageous to have:
- Certifications in Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, MS Teams, OneDrive for Business, Yammer, etc.
- Certifications in PowerApps, Power Automate, Forms, etc.
- Certifications in Microsoft Security products, including the EMS suite, AAD, ATP, AIP, etc.
Experience:
- At least five years of direct work experience developing websites and applications in Office 365/SharePoint, .NET/Azure, PowerShell, and SQL, SharePoint Designer, and User Interface development to deliver business solutions
- At least 2 years of intermediate-level experience with Active Directory is required, including integration and access control
- At least 1 year experience administering and configuring Microsoft Teams is required
- Knowledge and experience in developing apps using Power Apps, Power Automate, Forms Pro will be to your advantage
- Familiarity with database platforms (especially MS SQL Server) and reporting tools is a plus
- DevOps and agile process experience is a plus
- Knowledge of and experience in managing budgets, expenses, and income models, is a strong positive
Responsibilities:
- Establish strategic direction for SharePoint and Teams architecture and configuration in collaboration with the EUPS team and system administrators.
- Recommend and create policy for SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive for Business governance and administration and ensure compliance with policies and standards for architecture, process, security, and quality assurance.
- Develop, configure, and support SharePoint environments including Office 365, on premise and Hybrid environments.
- Develop, configure, and support SharePoint sites for Country intranets, SharePoint and MS Teams sites, and other collaboration workspaces.
- Troubleshoot functional and technical incidents occurring within SharePoint Online and On Premise, MS Teams and related Office 365 products and apps.
- Provides Tier 3 support to diagnose Office 365 related issues and perform root cause analysis.
- Interface with third party vendors and acts as primary point of contact for SharePoint and MS Teams platforms; communicates functional and technical application requirements.
- At the enterprise level, coordinate and maintain web applications; coordinate with external entities as needed.
- Manage end-user accounts, permission, and access rights in accordance with policies and best practices while maintaining privacy and security standards.
- Design and configure custom SharePoint, Teams, PowerApps applications and web parts, including Power Automate and Forms Pro applications, including customized activities, forms, and other custom functionality.
- Mentor and develop SharePoint, Teams, and related Office 365 technologies’ expertise within the user community.
- Perform other duties related to SharePoint, Teams, OD4B administration, development, and production support as needed.
- Take personal initiative to identify, analyses, resolve, and deliver solutions for problems and opportunities concerning Office 365 and SharePoint.
- Mentor other SharePoint and Teams Administrators, Developers, and users in IT.
- Define budgetary controls annually, providing input to the budget process, including expense and income (cost recovery) models – and communicate this to stakeholders.