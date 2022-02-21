Software Engineer

A vacancy is available for a Software Engineer to be based in Centurion.

Minimum:

BEng Electronic Engineering Degree or

BEng Computer Engineering Degree.

Experience required:

Electronic circuit design experience (2+ years).

Extensive embedded software development experience (5+ years).

Skills required:

Highly proficient in C and C++ programming.

Experience with real time operating systems, e.g. FreeRTOS.

A firm understanding of typical microcontroller peripherals, i.e. UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, interrupt controllers, etc.

Experience in the development of bootloaders, device drivers and application software on a microcontroller platform.

Qt framework experience will be advantageous.

Experience with scripting languages, e.g. Python, will be advantageous.

Experience with Java and/or Visual C# will be advantageous.

Unix/Linux development experience will be advantageous.

Personal Attributes:

Mature and positive attitude

Sense of responsibility

Excellent communication skills (oral & written)

Be able to write and present reports

Lateral/imaginative thinker

Able to handle stress & work under pressure and persevere

Target orientated and delivery focussed

Attention to detail

Good interpersonal skills

Confident and assertive

Be able to work individually and within a group

Neat personal appearance.

Remuneration: Market related and dependent on qualification and experience.

Desired Skills:

C

C++

FreeRTOS

UART

Microcontroller

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is an Original Design Manufacturer that specialises in the design, manufacture, integration, and support of advanced technology systems.

