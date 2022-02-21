Software Engineer

Feb 21, 2022

A vacancy is available for a Software Engineer to be based in Centurion.

Minimum:

  • BEng Electronic Engineering Degree or
  • BEng Computer Engineering Degree.

Experience required:

  • Electronic circuit design experience (2+ years).
  • Extensive embedded software development experience (5+ years).

Skills required:

  • Highly proficient in C and C++ programming.
  • Experience with real time operating systems, e.g. FreeRTOS.
  • A firm understanding of typical microcontroller peripherals, i.e. UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, interrupt controllers, etc.
  • Experience in the development of bootloaders, device drivers and application software on a microcontroller platform.
  • Qt framework experience will be advantageous.
  • Experience with scripting languages, e.g. Python, will be advantageous.
  • Experience with Java and/or Visual C# will be advantageous.
  • Unix/Linux development experience will be advantageous.

Personal Attributes:

  • Mature and positive attitude
  • Sense of responsibility
  • Excellent communication skills (oral & written)
  • Be able to write and present reports
  • Lateral/imaginative thinker
  • Able to handle stress & work under pressure and persevere
  • Target orientated and delivery focussed
  • Attention to detail
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Confident and assertive
  • Be able to work individually and within a group
  • Neat personal appearance.

Remuneration: Market related and dependent on qualification and experience.

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • C++
  • FreeRTOS
  • UART
  • Microcontroller

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The company is an Original Design Manufacturer that specialises in the design, manufacture, integration, and support of advanced technology systems.

Learn more/Apply for this position