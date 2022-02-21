A vacancy is available for a Software Engineer to be based in Centurion.
Minimum:
- BEng Electronic Engineering Degree or
- BEng Computer Engineering Degree.
Experience required:
- Electronic circuit design experience (2+ years).
- Extensive embedded software development experience (5+ years).
Skills required:
- Highly proficient in C and C++ programming.
- Experience with real time operating systems, e.g. FreeRTOS.
- A firm understanding of typical microcontroller peripherals, i.e. UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, interrupt controllers, etc.
- Experience in the development of bootloaders, device drivers and application software on a microcontroller platform.
- Qt framework experience will be advantageous.
- Experience with scripting languages, e.g. Python, will be advantageous.
- Experience with Java and/or Visual C# will be advantageous.
- Unix/Linux development experience will be advantageous.
Personal Attributes:
- Mature and positive attitude
- Sense of responsibility
- Excellent communication skills (oral & written)
- Be able to write and present reports
- Lateral/imaginative thinker
- Able to handle stress & work under pressure and persevere
- Target orientated and delivery focussed
- Attention to detail
- Good interpersonal skills
- Confident and assertive
- Be able to work individually and within a group
- Neat personal appearance.
Remuneration: Market related and dependent on qualification and experience.
About The Employer:
The company is an Original Design Manufacturer that specialises in the design, manufacture, integration, and support of advanced technology systems.