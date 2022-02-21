Xamarin Developer at Reverside

Feb 21, 2022

Intermediate Xamarin Developer Role

We are looking for Intermediate Xamarin Developer Professionals with 3 – 5 years ofsolid development experience in Xamarin Android/iOS application development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

We’re looking for a Xamarin developer with at least 3-5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a project developing Android and iOS Apps via Xamarin and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

Duties include:

  • Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team
  • Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
  • Development of core application features for mobile devices
  • Contribute to the planning of application features
  • Bug squashing and code reviews
  • Unit Testing and Automation
  • Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
  • Delivering a high standard of coding
  • Problem-solving

Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET Core 3.1+
  • Typescript
  • Azure/DevOps is advantageous
  • CI/ CD is advantageous
  • Passion for mobile development
  • Xamarin Android/iOS application development experience
  • In-depth understanding of iOS and Android SDKs via Xamarin
  • Experience with Xamarin Studio and/or Visual Studio
  • Proficiency in writing C# code
  • Experience with consuming and understanding web services
  • Experience with JSON, XAML/XML

Personal qualities:

  • Have a passion for software development and technology
  • Willingness to learn
  • Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies
  • Drive to excel
  • Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
  • Great time management
  • Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code

Learn more/Apply for this position