A+ Technician at PureGroup KZN

PureGroup is seeking a technician to install new sites and maintain our existing client base. You will be joining our vibey but hard-working Mount Edgecombe team.

Applicants must have the following:

Matric (Grade 12)

A+

N+

Minimum 2 years’ PBX technician experience

PABX experience is essential.

Strong IT knowledge

Work unassisted and will have the opportunity to grow in the Company

Good communication skills

Good telephone etiquette

Knowledge in Mikrotik an advantage

Your own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license is required for this position.

If you have all the above qualifications and would like to join our Team, we would look forward to receiving your 2 page CV and contactable references.

