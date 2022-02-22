A+ Technician at PureGroup KZN

PureGroup is seeking a technician to install new sites and maintain our existing client base. You will be joining our vibey but hard-working Mount Edgecombe team.
Applicants must have the following:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- A+
- N+
- Minimum 2 years’ PBX technician experience
- PABX experience is essential.
- Strong IT knowledge
- Work unassisted and will have the opportunity to grow in the Company
- Good communication skills
- Good telephone etiquette
- Knowledge in Mikrotik an advantage
Your own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license is required for this position.
If you have all the above qualifications and would like to join our Team, we would look forward to receiving your 2 page CV and contactable references.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- IT
- PABX
- Networking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric