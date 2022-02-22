Business Analyst

Feb 22, 2022

Senior IT Business Analyst – Consulting

IT Software and application solutions
5 – 7 years’ experience as IT Business Analyst
Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology

  • MIS / BI / Data Warehousing
  • UML / BPM (business process modelling)
  • EA and Visio
  • Project Management Methodology

Desired Skills:

  • mis
  • Business analysis
  • UML
  • bpm
  • Visio
  • BI
  • data warehouse
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Software Development
  • Banking
  • Credit
  • Process Modelling
  • BPMN
  • Business Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Consulting software house to the financial industry

