Business Analyst at Ntice Search

Our client, a # 1 Third-party Investment Fund Administrator based in Cape Town is looking for a Business Analyst. This is a one-year contact role with the potential of becoming a permanent role after the initial contract period. Market related salary on offer.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Facilitate scoping and requirements discussions
- Understand the requirements as specified by the client/operations team/market
- Perform and document the high-level impact analysis
- Liaise with all external and internal stakeholders
- Present the proposed solutions to the various approval committees
- Manage the change through the development & testing phases – In some cases it will be required to perform testing on changes the clients have that does not impact OPS – i.e. Decalog Upgrade
- Ensure the change is implemented according to specifications
- Perform post-implementation review
- Perform back-up duties for team members
Core Competencies:
- Use researched factual information when solving problems and apply logic when handling conflict
- Apply a systematic and logical approach in order to get things right
- Be disciplined in testing organisational systems, procedures, rules, and norms
- Work to a high specification in order to improve and maintain quality
- Provide satisfactory solutions in situations involving the new and unexpected
- Set clear objectives, monitor progress, take corrective action and control performance levels
- Draw conclusions by probing into things and contemplate the consequences of any action that is likely to be taken by proving the reliability of the information available
- Bring a sense of urgency to situations, demonstrate an active approach, be willing to get involved in order to increase the pace and achieve goals and objectives
Minimum Requirements
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in investment administration and exposure to clients and operations processes
- Understand trade cycle process and various instruments
- SQL background is essential
- HiPort knowledge will be an advantage
- CONNEX experience will be a definite advantage
- Ability to problem solve
- Proficient in MS Office suite
Education:
- Business Analysis Fundamental courses
- Tertiary Financial Qualification preferable and relevant working experience (E.g., Financial Markets Instruments)
Knowledge, Skills and Behavioural Attributes:
- Standard operating procedures, challenging assignments and the adherence to rules and procedure are integral to the function
- Ideally the person who is best suited to the role will be systematic, precise, careful, shrewd, probing, objective, reserved, serious, self-starting, inquisitive, mobile, active, alert and with a desire to get things done quickly and accurately
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Strong facilitation and analytical skills
- Ability to interact professionally with other teams and clients
- Attention to detail
- Organised approach to work and ability to prioritise
- Ability to write high quality detailed documents which include complex concepts
- A sound knowledge of end-to-end operational processes
- Team player
- Efficient
Please note: All positions will be filled in accordance with our Employment Equity plan. The recruitment process involves psychometric assessments as well as Background and Reference checks.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- SQL
- CONNEX