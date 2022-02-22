Business Analyst at Ntice Search

Our client, a # 1 Third-party Investment Fund Administrator based in Cape Town is looking for a Business Analyst. This is a one-year contact role with the potential of becoming a permanent role after the initial contract period. Market related salary on offer.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Facilitate scoping and requirements discussions

Understand the requirements as specified by the client/operations team/market

Perform and document the high-level impact analysis

Liaise with all external and internal stakeholders

Present the proposed solutions to the various approval committees

Manage the change through the development & testing phases – In some cases it will be required to perform testing on changes the clients have that does not impact OPS – i.e. Decalog Upgrade

Ensure the change is implemented according to specifications

Perform post-implementation review

Perform back-up duties for team members

Core Competencies:

Use researched factual information when solving problems and apply logic when handling conflict

Apply a systematic and logical approach in order to get things right

Be disciplined in testing organisational systems, procedures, rules, and norms

Work to a high specification in order to improve and maintain quality

Provide satisfactory solutions in situations involving the new and unexpected

Set clear objectives, monitor progress, take corrective action and control performance levels

Draw conclusions by probing into things and contemplate the consequences of any action that is likely to be taken by proving the reliability of the information available

Bring a sense of urgency to situations, demonstrate an active approach, be willing to get involved in order to increase the pace and achieve goals and objectives

Minimum Requirements

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in investment administration and exposure to clients and operations processes

and exposure to clients and operations processes Understand trade cycle process and various instruments

SQL background is essential

HiPort knowledge will be an advantage

CONNEX experience will be a definite advantage

Ability to problem solve

Proficient in MS Office suite

Education:

Business Analysis Fundamental courses

Tertiary Financial Qualification preferable and relevant working experience (E.g., Financial Markets Instruments)

Knowledge, Skills and Behavioural Attributes:

Standard operating procedures, challenging assignments and the adherence to rules and procedure are integral to the function

Ideally the person who is best suited to the role will be systematic, precise, careful, shrewd, probing, objective, reserved, serious, self-starting, inquisitive, mobile, active, alert and with a desire to get things done quickly and accurately

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong facilitation and analytical skills

Ability to interact professionally with other teams and clients

Attention to detail

Organised approach to work and ability to prioritise

Ability to write high quality detailed documents which include complex concepts

A sound knowledge of end-to-end operational processes

Team player

Efficient

Please note: All positions will be filled in accordance with our Employment Equity plan. The recruitment process involves psychometric assessments as well as Background and Reference checks.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SQL

CONNEX

Learn more/Apply for this position