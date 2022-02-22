Business Analyst at Ntice Search

Feb 22, 2022

Our client, a # 1 Third-party Investment Fund Administrator based in Cape Town is looking for a Business Analyst. This is a one-year contact role with the potential of becoming a permanent role after the initial contract period. Market related salary on offer.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Facilitate scoping and requirements discussions
  • Understand the requirements as specified by the client/operations team/market
  • Perform and document the high-level impact analysis
  • Liaise with all external and internal stakeholders
  • Present the proposed solutions to the various approval committees
  • Manage the change through the development & testing phases – In some cases it will be required to perform testing on changes the clients have that does not impact OPS – i.e. Decalog Upgrade
  • Ensure the change is implemented according to specifications
  • Perform post-implementation review
  • Perform back-up duties for team members

Core Competencies:

  • Use researched factual information when solving problems and apply logic when handling conflict
  • Apply a systematic and logical approach in order to get things right
  • Be disciplined in testing organisational systems, procedures, rules, and norms
  • Work to a high specification in order to improve and maintain quality
  • Provide satisfactory solutions in situations involving the new and unexpected
  • Set clear objectives, monitor progress, take corrective action and control performance levels
  • Draw conclusions by probing into things and contemplate the consequences of any action that is likely to be taken by proving the reliability of the information available
  • Bring a sense of urgency to situations, demonstrate an active approach, be willing to get involved in order to increase the pace and achieve goals and objectives

Minimum Requirements

Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in investment administration and exposure to clients and operations processes
  • Understand trade cycle process and various instruments
  • SQL background is essential
  • HiPort knowledge will be an advantage
  • CONNEX experience will be a definite advantage
  • Ability to problem solve
  • Proficient in MS Office suite

Education:

  • Business Analysis Fundamental courses
  • Tertiary Financial Qualification preferable and relevant working experience (E.g., Financial Markets Instruments)

Knowledge, Skills and Behavioural Attributes:

  • Standard operating procedures, challenging assignments and the adherence to rules and procedure are integral to the function
  • Ideally the person who is best suited to the role will be systematic, precise, careful, shrewd, probing, objective, reserved, serious, self-starting, inquisitive, mobile, active, alert and with a desire to get things done quickly and accurately
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Strong facilitation and analytical skills
  • Ability to interact professionally with other teams and clients
  • Attention to detail
  • Organised approach to work and ability to prioritise
  • Ability to write high quality detailed documents which include complex concepts
  • A sound knowledge of end-to-end operational processes
  • Team player
  • Efficient

Please note: All positions will be filled in accordance with our Employment Equity plan. The recruitment process involves psychometric assessments as well as Background and Reference checks.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • SQL
  • CONNEX

Learn more/Apply for this position