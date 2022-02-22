Database Administrators x 2 – WRHI – Gophelega at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To manage SQL Server, AZURE databases through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems

To configure and maintain database servers and processes, including monitoring of system health. To manage back-ups, restorations, and data warehousing

Location:

Pretoria – Tshwane

Key performance areas:

Manage SQL Server databases through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems

Configure and maintain database servers and processes, including monitoring of system health and performance, to ensure high levels of performance, availability, and security

Apply data modeling techniques to ensure development and implementation support efforts meet integration and performance expectations

Independently analyze, solve, and correct issues in real-time, providing problem resolution end-to-end

Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes

Assist BI developers with complex query tuning and schema refinement

Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours

Share domain and technical expertise, providing technical mentorship and cross-training to other peers and team members

Plan security measures ensuring data is secure from unauthorized audiences

Responsible for backing up systems in case of power outages or other disasters

Ensure the integrity of the database, guaranteeing that the data stored is reliable

Must monitor the database system’s performance to determine when action is needed

Must evaluate complex information that comes from a variety of sources

Must be able to work in a team and able to communicate effectively with developers and various stakeholders

Identify user needs to create and administer databases

Troubleshoot and resolve server, database, and data issues

Security maintenance of server and database

Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment

Provide debugging assistance to development staff with DBMS

Monitoring and completion of all DBA related Service desk calls

Backup setup and monitoring

Take ownership and accountability of tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in computer science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience

Required minimum work experience:

2 years experience as a Database Administrator

Relevant SQL certification, degree, or diploma

Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues

Install and configure Reporting Services, Power BI, SSIS and Cubes, and backup and recovery experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

T-SQL Scripting experience, database Security, have in-depth SQL internal knowledge, performance tuning on SQL

Windows Server and Windows firewall knowledge to support SQL server environment

Experience, Failover clustering Experience would be advantageous

Demands of the job:

Able to work under pressure

Communications and relationships:

Build relationships with organizations that we support, including the Department of Health and maintain good interpersonal relationships with other partners and stakeholders

Work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to ensure accuracy of data used in the district, quality improvement, and other projects and in support of the 95 95 95 strategy

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 01 March 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

