Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Writing well designed, testable and efficient code.

Ensuring designs are in compliance with specifications.

Preparing and producing releases of software components.

Supporting continuous improvement by investigating alternatives technologies.

Qualifications:

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.

Skills / Experience:

3+ years’ relevant Java experience.

Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.

Knowledge of Spring technologies and JPA / Hibernate.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

Familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.

Knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.

Troubleshooting and analytical skills.

Abilities to document a solution.

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

SDLC

