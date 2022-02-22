Front End Developer (HTML jQuery CSS) – Sandton – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

You will be joining a team of highly intelligent Developers working on new and existing projects. Your experience in working with an Agile team will be highly advantageous.

Join this business within the pharmaceutical industry where you will be working on various existing and new projects to maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

Requirements:

Front End Web Developer

HTML

jQuery

CSS

MVC

Razor

JavaScript

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52473 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Razor

MVC

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

