Frontend web Develop HTLM jQuery CSS Sandton R720k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you a bright, motivated Developer who will take ownership of projects?

Join this established, stable, and constantly growing Company where you will be working with a dynamic and smart team where your contribution will be valued.

In this business within the Pharmaceutical Industry, you will be working on new and existing projects.

Requirements:

HTML

jQuery

CSS

MVC

JavaScript

4 Years Front – End Web Development

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52473 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

