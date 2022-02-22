Frontend web Develop HTLM jQuery CSS Sandton R720k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you a bright, motivated Developer who will take ownership of projects?
Join this established, stable, and constantly growing Company where you will be working with a dynamic and smart team where your contribution will be valued.
In this business within the Pharmaceutical Industry, you will be working on new and existing projects.
Requirements:
- HTML
- jQuery
- CSS
- MVC
- JavaScript
- 4 Years Front – End Web Development
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV52473 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree