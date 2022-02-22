Implementation Specialist

SALES FORCE APPLICATIONS IMPLEMENTATION EXPERT

We are looking to appoint suitably qualified Sales Force Applications Implementation Expert who will assist with the implementation and configuration of Sales Force software globally.

Responsibilities:

Provide technical support on the Sales Force platform

Ensure optimal Sales Force functionality across the board

Configure and implement the Sales Force platform into business process

Ensure smooth operational management and maintenance of the systems and process flows.

Credentials and Experience

Proven knowledge of the Sales Force platform

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the consulting environment for the implementation of the Sales Force platform

Ability to work on business processes and analysis

Proven track record and ability to work on various Sales Force integration points (including websites)

Analytical platform experience

Understanding of the CRM and Marketing components of Sales Force and the implementation thereof

Ability to manage and implements the leads operations process of Sales Force

A background in Educational Technology (EdTech) is preferred

Skills

Ability to work under pressure

Must have good communication skills – written and verbal

Ability to solve complex problems

Must be computer proficient

Must be a team player

Personal Qualities

Professional comportment

Reliable, trustworthy and empathetic

Pays attention to detail

Willing to work overtime when required

Timeline discipline

Embraces diversity

Salary

Market-related and commensurate with qualifications and experience

