Implementation Specialist

SALES FORCE APPLICATIONS IMPLEMENTATION EXPERT
We are looking to appoint suitably qualified Sales Force Applications Implementation Expert who will assist with the implementation and configuration of Sales Force software globally.
Responsibilities:
- Provide technical support on the Sales Force platform
- Ensure optimal Sales Force functionality across the board
- Configure and implement the Sales Force platform into business process
- Ensure smooth operational management and maintenance of the systems and process flows.
Credentials and Experience
- Proven knowledge of the Sales Force platform
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the consulting environment for the implementation of the Sales Force platform
- Ability to work on business processes and analysis
- Proven track record and ability to work on various Sales Force integration points (including websites)
- Analytical platform experience
- Understanding of the CRM and Marketing components of Sales Force and the implementation thereof
- Ability to manage and implements the leads operations process of Sales Force
- A background in Educational Technology (EdTech) is preferred
Skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Must have good communication skills – written and verbal
- Ability to solve complex problems
- Must be computer proficient
- Must be a team player
Personal Qualities
- Professional comportment
- Reliable, trustworthy and empathetic
- Pays attention to detail
- Willing to work overtime when required
- Timeline discipline
- Embraces diversity
Salary
Market-related and commensurate with qualifications and experience
Desired Skills:
- salesforce
- support
- implement
About The Employer:
– Fun
– Work hard , play hard
– learning and growing
– fast paced