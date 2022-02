Intermediate Back End Java Developer

My client who is still growing exponentially is looking for your experience with Back end Java Development.

Tech stack required : ( Min 2 years – 5 years )

Java 8

SQL

Hibernate

Springboot

Microservices

This is a dynamic Agile team and opportunities for growth are in abundance in this company.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to robyn@hi-tech [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

