My client is a dynamic and ambitious family owned and run export trading business based in Durban that has been in existence for the last 50 years. They specialize in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, meat, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world.
Their growth over the last couple of years has been exponential and they are constantly looking to add to their vibrant, diverse, and forward-thinking team.
They are currently looking for an Experienced IT Support Team Leader who can manage their team but also get involved the daily IT Support ensuring that the company is functioning in the best possible IT capacity.
They are looking for someone who understands IT infrastructures and technologies and who is up to date with current market trends.
Key responsibilities include the following:
- IT Purchases – both ad hoc and monthly
- Managing spare IT hardware, ensuring that there is enough hardware for all users.
- Assisting department heads with IT queries
- Meetings with Suppliers and managing account queries with the suppliers
- Managing and supporting the IT support team ensuring that all tasks and deadlines are being met.
- Handling Critical Support issues
- Perform Server Management (Domain, AD, File, Print, and Storage)
- Researching the latest security measures and technologies to keep IOEC on the forefront and ensuring security and uptime.
- Help define IT infrastructure strategy, architecture, and processes
- Be part of IT projects, including the design and deployment of new IT systems and services
- Assist with network design and capacity planning, including setting up of VLANS building and looking after cloud solution and other networks configurations
- Oversee installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end user workstation hardware, software, and peripheral devices. This includes over the network support to reps in field
- Devise strategies for client/server implementations; and the infrastructure required to support those strategies.
- Implement new server systems, applications, and hardware
- Network, server and device capacity and alert monitoring and management
- Implement policies, procedures, and technologies (including firewalls) to ensure IT Security and maintain DR & BCM standards
- Plan and implement server upgrades, maintenance fixes, and vendor-supplied patches
- Provide telecommunications support on IP phones. This is in hand with vendor support
- Recommend and execute modifications to server environment to improve efficiency, reliability, and performance
- Develop and maintain server and network documentation
- Administer equipment, hardware, and software upgrades
- Practice asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory and related documentation and technical specifications information
- Perform server and security audits
- Perform and maintain system backups and recovery via backup software
- Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports
- Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs
- Manage and maintain the Storage environment
- Assess vendors and develop test strategies for new hardware and software
- Look after Office 365 standards and give support
Experience, Skills and Qualifications:
- Must have at least 5 years’ equivalent work experience
- Must be up to date with latest IT technologies
- Excellent time management skills
- Be able to multitask
- Be able to delegate tasks and also get involved where needed
- Experience working with Syspro and Qlik would be an advantage
- Microsoft Server
- Must have some experience in Fortigate Firewalls, HP Aruba Switches, Networking/VLANs
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer – (MCSE) OR Microsoft Certified IT Professional – (MCITP).
- CCNA or related networking certification beneficial OR
- College/University Diploma in the field of Computer Science
- Experience in Office 365 (End to End Support)
Familiarity with TCP/IP and other network protocols, firewall management, and operating system configuration
Personality Traits we are looking for:
- Driven
- Analytical and logical. Able to make smart decisions
- Determined and motivated
- Sense of urgency and meets deadlines
- Solution Driven
Desired Skills:
- Service Desk
- Desktop Computers
- Mobile device support
- DR & BCM standards
- Server Management
- IT infrastructure
- IT Purchases
- Tcp/Ip
- Remote support
- Microsoft Certified Desktop Support
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Help Desk Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Water Freight
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree