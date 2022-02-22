Our client, a titan in the Financial space, is actively seeking to take on someone to fill the role of a Java Architect!
If this sounds like a role you would be perfect for, keep reading
Technical Skills Required:
- 10+ years of experience in Java development
- Must have hands-on experience in architecture
- Object Orientation
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:
- Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs
- Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks
- Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.
- Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes
- Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc
Don’t delay, apply today!
Desired Skills:
- java
- spring
- hibernate
- junit
- docker
- uml
- sql
- soap
- json
- kafka
- zookeeper