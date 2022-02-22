Java Architect

Technical Skills Required:

10+ years of experience in Java development

Must have hands-on experience in architecture

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc

