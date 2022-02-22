Java CHATBOT Software Developer – Hybrid Arrangement – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Long term contract work with a Midrand based manufacturing giant.
They are on the hunt for a Software Developer / Bot Developer to join an existing team of rock-solid frontend and backend developers to create online Chat BOTs that receive feedbacks from customers.
This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of new and existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence. SO APPLY NOW!!!
Generic Technical / Functional skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.
- C#, Python is advantageous
- IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT
- Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]
- DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous
- Experience with Bot Development advantageous
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps
- Experience with Prometheus and Grafana, Mongo
- DB advantageous
- Microsoft Techstack: Azure, Azure Cognitive
- Services advantageous
Reference Number for this position is GZ50699 which is a contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- AJAX
- GIT
- TypeScript
- JavaScript