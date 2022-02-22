Junior Support Engineer

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

MPS Junior Engineer

Provide efficient service, support and after sales satisfaction to customers, whilst maintaining profitability and SLA.

Your duties will include but are not limited to the following:

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 5 years Managed Print Services experience. Preferable Qualification A+/N+/PDI+

Ideal candidate must have competency and hi proficiency in deductive elimination of Service-related hardware error codes, including basic mechanical breakdowns and electronic pcb failures

Ability to differentiate between network /software or hardware related errors and find best practice repairs or solutions. Must have knowledge of mechanical function and photoconductive process related to Printers, Copiers and MFP devices.

Must have good customer relations and positive attitude, be a team player and willing to go the extra mile for colleagues and customers.

JOB DESCRIPTION

1st Line Support. You will be required to handle all repairs and support of both contractual and Adhoc devices within the scope of customer database.

You will be required to facilitate the installation of software and hardware at customer sites. These installations would be according to specification of sale.

Troubleshooting and Support of all 3rd Party Solutions and Software. (Printanista, PaperServe, ULM, Equitrac ect)

All calls are logged with the MPS Service Coordinator to ensure that a valid warranty claim can be submitted to the relevant Vendor for reimbursement of work done to warranty enabled devices. MPS Service Coordinator will also schedule your diary accordingly and they need to be informed on completion / outcome of each call.

You will be required to handle all parts and part returns on job within prescribed time periods. A maximum of 2 working days will be allowed. While in your care, you will take full responsibility of all parts new or used. Parts are to be given to MPS Service Coordinators who will send parts back for warranty devices and ensure warranty claims are submitted.

Printanista is required to be installed at ALL installations for management of the printer fleet at the customer. Ensure that management information is distributed as needed for supporting services (billing, toner status, service desk etc)

Printanista Management Software is to be checked daily to ensure all devices at customers are reporting. Diagnosing & Repairing Software / Hardware related configuration problems.

You will be required to provide constant feedback to management team on issues in field, customer concerns and possible opportunities.

Desired Skills:

MPS

Managed Print Services

About The Employer:

– Fun culture

– team centric

– Customer focused

