Junior Test Analyst

Feb 22, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • 2 years tester experience.
  • 1 years test analyst experience.
  • 2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology and/or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
  • Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
  • Experience with test automation tools.
  • Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • ISEB
  • SDLC
  • UML
  • Groovy
  • Javascript
  • test link
  • test automation
  • Automation
  • Jira
  • Quality Center

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Although the position is remote, employees are required to reside in the Western Cape and must be South African Citizens.

Although the position is remote, employees are required to reside in the Western Cape and must be South African Citizens.

