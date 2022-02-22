Minimum Requirements:
- 2 years tester experience.
- 1 years test analyst experience.
- 2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology and/or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
- Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
- Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
- Experience with test automation tools.
- Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Junior Test Analyst needed in Cape Town, with a relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology and/or An ISEB/ISTQB qualification.
Although the position is remote, employees are required to reside in the Western Cape and must be South African Citizens.