Junior Test Automation Technician

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

3 years tester experience.

1 years’ experience in automated tools and testing.

1 years test analyst experience.

1 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.

Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Junior Test Automation Technicians needed in Cape Town, with SDLC, UML, JavaScript and automation testing experience.

Although the position is remote, employees must reside in the Western Cape, and must be South African Citizens.

