Project Manager IT

Feb 22, 2022

12 months extendable contract
Minimum qualification required:

  • Three years’ experience in project management
  • Demonstrates/been exposed to complex projects

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Project Management/ Agile / certification

Competencies:

  • Strong People Management Skills
  • Strategic Management
  • Contract Management
  • Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project
  • A high level of written and spoken English
  • Good communication skills
  • The ability to work in teams, liaise with people, handle conflict and to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • complex projects
  • prince 2
  • PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

