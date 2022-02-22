Python Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

4 – 6 years of coding experience

Python development experience

IT qualification would be an advantage

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns

Guide and implement software and product design

Produce code in line with project requirements

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards

Perform and request code reviews

Write and maintain unit and functional test

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues

Fix bugs and issues

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases

Manage source code and versioning

Manage to branch and pull requests

Managing Projects

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete

Manage projects task in line with project workflow

Identifying and suggesting functional improvements

Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints

Keeping current with the development environment

Maintain and improve skillset

Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training

PERSON COMPETENCIES:

Collaborative

Problem solver

Independent thinker

Organized

Professional

About The Employer:

With over 15 years of thinking outside the box, and multiple successful products under their belt, our client aims to continue disrupting established markets and capture opportunities in exponential technology fields.

Using tested methodologies (design thinking, agile and lean), they are discovering, designing, developing and delivering exceptional products and product strategies – with speed, and efficiency.

