Python Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
- 4 – 6 years of coding experience
- Python development experience
- IT qualification would be an advantage
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns
- Guide and implement software and product design
- Produce code in line with project requirements
- Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
- Perform and request code reviews
- Write and maintain unit and functional test
- Debugging software for optimum functioning
- Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues
- Fix bugs and issues
- Communicate errors and solutions to product owners
- Maintaining software and related repositories and databases
- Manage source code and versioning
- Manage to branch and pull requests
- Managing Projects
- Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete
- Manage projects task in line with project workflow
- Identifying and suggesting functional improvements
- Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints
- Keeping current with the development environment
- Maintain and improve skillset
- Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training
PERSON COMPETENCIES:
- Collaborative
- Problem solver
- Independent thinker
- Organized
- Professional
About The Employer:
With over 15 years of thinking outside the box, and multiple successful products under their belt, our client aims to continue disrupting established markets and capture opportunities in exponential technology fields.
Using tested methodologies (design thinking, agile and lean), they are discovering, designing, developing and delivering exceptional products and product strategies – with speed, and efficiency.