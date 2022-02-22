Qlik Sense Consultant / BI Developer at RecruiTech

Urgently required Our client is looking for curious and passionate people to join their team as they expand and bring in new skills and talent to drive them on their journey of improvement.

If you have used Qlik Sense in a professional capacity to visualise and use data, you might be just the person we are looking for. You’ll form a critical part of the growing team by contributing towards driving improvement and growth through analytics of our data and new techniques.

Using your skill set you will help bring their data to life. Investigating and delving deep into the data to help identify trends, spot outliers, and predict future consumer behaviour.

This is a key role that will be partnering with multiple projects within various industry types.

Education / Experience:

Matric

At least 2 years in a Consulting role

Strong experience in Qlik Sense, Excel, SQL and other BI tools

IT Related Degree/Diploma

At least 5 years’ experience in the BI industry

What you’ll be doing:

This role is key in delivering data visualisation. Responsible for developing, delivering, and improving the way data is consumed and analysed.

They will be looking to you to use your strong dashboard development skills to drive the adoption of Qlik Sense visualisation as part of a major investment in new technologies.

This is an exciting role where you will be part of defining, designing, and developing Qlik Sense applications in various environments where it is newly adopted.

You will lead your own projects and hence need to be confident in your ability to build relationships and work with colleagues and external parties to make change happen.

Desired Skills:

Strong experience in Qlik Sense

Excel

SQL and other BI tools

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

