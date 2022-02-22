Rectron partners with Dahua to expand security portfolio

Rectron South Africa has signed a distribution agreement with video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider Dahua Technology.

Dahua Technology’ sportfolio of solutions integrates audio, radar and many other IoT technologies into its video surveillance products. The company continues to explore emerging opportunities and has established business in machine vision, video conferencing systems, professional drones and robotics, enabling a safer society and smarter living. Dahua products have been widely applied in numerous industries and markets, such as public security, traffic, retail, banking and finance.

“We are delighted to announce Rectron South Africa as a distributor of Dahua products within South Africa. Our partnership with Dahua Technology will evolve from a strong base, and we are excited to further expanding and developing our product offering with the latest technology and industry trends,” says Matthew Hall, chief product officer of Rectron South Africa.

Video surveillance equipment has evolved from the deployment of analogue CCTV cameras to a market driven by digital transformation initiatives, such as smart cities, IoT, and cloud. A forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates the worldwide video surveillance camera market will grow to R670-billion by 2025.

“Together with Dahua, we are enthusiastic about creating joint solutions that grow our value proposition for both our partners and clients. As this trend continues, we want to make sure that our resellers can provide their customers with the top technology available – Dahua’s innovative product range represents exactly that,” concludes Hall.