REMOTE Senior C++ Developer – R1.2m PA at e-Mergge IT Recruitment

This is a great bunch to work for; it is a human-centric working environment as well as a top wealth and investments hub! They have big growth plans after a recent acquire by a US based company, and they are looking for an API Developer to develop high-quality designs which adhere with the appropriate development standards. It’s exciting times!

You can expect to work with some of the highest calibre talent there is. They typically look for curious, driven team players who love collaborating, and creating solutions!

Required skills:

Advanced experience as a C++ developer and Microsoft Technologies (A plus C#, Azure DevOps)

Ability to integrate APIs and RESTful APIs into other services and databases and relational Databases (Oracle/SQL)

Deploying solutions to a Linux and windows environments and to the cloud (AWS/Azure)

Advanced understanding of the full software development life cycle

Strong work ethic

Quick decision-making abilities

Great analytical skills and problem-solving ability

Ability to produce quality work effectively and efficiently

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or relevant experience

At least 8 years’ experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on:

C++

Some Microsoft Technologies (C#) a plus

Relational Database (Oracle Server, in particular)

Linux

Building RESTful API and APIs integration services.

Solid understanding and implementation of architectural patterns.

Ambition and ability to work in a small, highly productive team.

Adhering to coding standards with special attention to quality and cleanliness of code.

Output driven, self-motivated and to able to work with a remote team.

Good written and verbal English communication skills.

Reference Number for this position is GZ54479 which is a permanent position working remotely offering a cost to company negotiable from [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] per annum on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C++

C#

Linux

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position