Salesforce opens legal entity in SA

Salesforce has pushed forward with expansion plans in South Africa by establishing its first legal entity in the country.

The company has also announced the appointment of its first two South African leaders: Zuko Mdwaba as head of sales and Linda Saunders as head of solution engineering.

Salesforce has established its presence in the country over the last decade through its growing ecosystem of partners and customers which IDC estimates will generate 31 800 new jobs and $5,1-billion in new revenue in South Africa the period of 2020-2026.

“I am delighted to welcome Zuko Mdwaba and Linda Saunders to Salesforce to lead our growth in South Africa by working with our customers, partners and broader ecosystem,” says Robin Fisher, senior area vice-president: emerging markets at Salesforce. “Africa has a great talent pool, and we intend to collaborate closely with our partners and local institutions on programs that provide skills and job opportunities to meet the continent’s high demand for Salesforce skills, while also recognising Africa’s potential as a global talent hub.”

Prior to joining Salesforce Mdwaba held leadership roles at Atos, Oracle, SAS, and Workday South Africa. Mdwaba will be one of the first Salesforce executives to be based in South Africa and will lead the company’s growth and expansion across the market.

“I have seen the success of Salesforce in South Africa, where adoption of cloud services has significantly accelerated over the last two years, supporting businesses to adapt to the digital world and deliver outstanding services and experiences to their customers,” Mdwaba comments. “I am delighted to join the Salesforce team to ensure we capture the tremendous opportunity in South Africa and contribute to the country’s development and growth story in a meaningful way.”

In her role, Saunders will support Salesforce customers to develop their businesses’ digital capabilities and will also play a leading role in supporting organisations and individuals to gain new digital skills through initiatives such as Salesforce’s online learning platform Trailhead. The platform provides globally-recognised credentials that enable users to demonstrate their skills to current and prospective employers. More than 3-million people have already benefited from Trailhead’s ability to scale their digital abilities.