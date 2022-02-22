Senior C# Backend Developer – CPT- R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

If you are passionate about all things techs then join this fast-growing global Fintech.

With offices in the UK, US, South Africa, Mauritius, Thailand, and New Zealand; you will work with a global team of professional Developers. This role involves the development of financials back-end office systems for financial institutions.

Not only will you get to work with a great team you will also have the option of flexi hours.

If you see yourself as bright, curious, and optimistic, quick to pick up new concepts then apply today!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Backend Developer

C#

.Net

.Net Core

ASP.Net MVC

ASP.Net API

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

Bootstrap

SQL Server

OOP

SOLID

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52750 which is a permanent position based in CPT offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

