Senior C# Backend Developer – CPT- R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Feb 22, 2022

If you are passionate about all things techs then join this fast-growing global Fintech.

With offices in the UK, US, South Africa, Mauritius, Thailand, and New Zealand; you will work with a global team of professional Developers. This role involves the development of financials back-end office systems for financial institutions.

Not only will you get to work with a great team you will also have the option of flexi hours.

If you see yourself as bright, curious, and optimistic, quick to pick up new concepts then apply today!!!

Requirements:

  • Senior C# Backend Developer
  • C#
  • .Net
  • .Net Core
  • ASP.Net MVC
  • ASP.Net API
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Bootstrap
  • SQL Server
  • OOP
  • SOLID

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52750 which is a permanent position based in CPT offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

