Senior C# Backend Developer – JHB – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

If you are passionate about all things techs then join this fast-growing global Fintech.
With offices in the UK, US, South Africa, Mauritius, Thailand, and New Zealand; you will work with a global team of professional Developers. This role involves the development of financials back-end office systems for financial institutions.
Not only will you get to work with a great team you will also have the option of flexi hours.
If you see yourself as bright, curious, and optimistic, quick to pick up new concepts then apply today!!!
Requirements:
- Senior C# Backend Developer
- C#
- .Net
- .Net Core
- ASP.Net MVC
- ASP.Net API
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- SQL Server
- OOP
- SOLID
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV52750 which is a permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- OOP
- Angular
- HTLM
- SQL