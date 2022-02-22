Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Wonderful, and exciting opportunties for 8 Data Analysts who want to get their “hands dirty” and “hit the ground runing.”

This is a fully remote role!

Below is the qualifying criteria, hence you will need to clarify where you have gained this expeirence once your have applied for the role.

5+ Years’ experience as a data analyst

BLOB Data Object experience essential (non-traditional data, such as voice or mixed media)

CLOB Data Object experience essential (single-byte character strings or multibyte, character-based data)

Understand various data types such as structured, unstructured, blob and clob data types.

ETL experience essential

Azure experience

Sqoop experience

Hadoop experience

HDFS experience

Must have the ability to guide data engineers

Financial services experience is preferred

Coding tools: Ab Initio, SQL and SAS. (You are not required to have all 3)

Understand databases, can document ERD’s, understand database relationships such as primary keys and foreign keys

Denodo is preferred, but not essential.

Interrogate data by writing scripts.

Data Analyst of the databases of systems, who can interpret the data in a system so that it can be moved to a data warehouse.

