Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Feb 22, 2022

Wonderful, and exciting opportunties for 8 Data Analysts who want to get their “hands dirty” and “hit the ground runing.”

This is a fully remote role!

Below is the qualifying criteria, hence you will need to clarify where you have gained this expeirence once your have applied for the role.

  • 5+ Years’ experience as a data analyst
  • BLOB Data Object experience essential (non-traditional data, such as voice or mixed media)
  • CLOB Data Object experience essential (single-byte character strings or multibyte, character-based data)
    • Understand various data types such as structured, unstructured, blob and clob data types.

  • ETL experience essential
  • Azure experience
  • Sqoop experience
  • Hadoop experience
  • HDFS experience
  • Must have the ability to guide data engineers
  • Financial services experience is preferred
  • Coding tools: Ab Initio, SQL and SAS. (You are not required to have all 3)
  • Understand databases, can document ERD’s, understand database relationships such as primary keys and foreign keys
  • Denodo is preferred, but not essential.
  • Interrogate data by writing scripts.
  • Data Analyst of the databases of systems, who can interpret the data in a system so that it can be moved to a data warehouse.

