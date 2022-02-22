Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Wonderful, and exciting opportunties for 8 Data Analysts who want to get their “hands dirty” and “hit the ground runing.”
This is a fully remote role!
Below is the qualifying criteria, hence you will need to clarify where you have gained this expeirence once your have applied for the role.
- 5+ Years’ experience as a data analyst
- BLOB Data Object experience essential (non-traditional data, such as voice or mixed media)
- CLOB Data Object experience essential (single-byte character strings or multibyte, character-based data)
- Understand various data types such as structured, unstructured, blob and clob data types.
- ETL experience essential
- Azure experience
- Sqoop experience
- Hadoop experience
- HDFS experience
- Must have the ability to guide data engineers
- Financial services experience is preferred
- Coding tools: Ab Initio, SQL and SAS. (You are not required to have all 3)
- Understand databases, can document ERD’s, understand database relationships such as primary keys and foreign keys
- Denodo is preferred, but not essential.
- Interrogate data by writing scripts.
- Data Analyst of the databases of systems, who can interpret the data in a system so that it can be moved to a data warehouse.
