Senior DevOps Engineer (EdTech) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE technical expertise while designing & architecting innovative solutions to complex business problems as the next Senior DevOps Engineer sought by a dynamic EdTech company. Your role will entail crafting features to make learning more effective and fun, improving Maths and Science education, building software tools, code reviews and helping maintain the production servers. The successful candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Engineering or similar discipline, have a strong background in Software Architecture & Linux/UNIX Administration, experience with Containerisation (Docker, AWS ECS / EC2), SQL, PostgreSQL, Bash, Python, Pyramid, Django, Flask, RESTful APIs, HA Proxy, Nginx, Git, Networking and monitoring Linux servers via command line, DataDog. Please note this is a 12-Month Fixed-Term Contract with the option to renew.

DUTIES:

Craft features to make learning more effective and fun, improving Maths and Science education.

Create solutions to make management of servers and applications much easier.

Build software tools that our own team of super-heroes can use to function at their best.

Help maintain the production servers (sometimes after hours).

Design and architect solutions for complex business problems.

Develop software solutions using a combination of back-end and front-end technologies.

Review code from other developers and providing constructive feedback.

Deploy code to the production servers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or relevant field.

Experience/Skills –

Strong background in Software Architecture.

Strong background in Linux/UNIX Administration.

Containerisation (Docker, AWS ECS / EC2).

SQL, relational databases (PostgreSQL).

Bash scripting.

Python.

Web frameworks (e.g., Pyramid, Django, Flask).

Creating and interacting with RESTful APIs.

Experience with scaling system capability.

Monitoring Linux servers (via command line, DataDog).

Load balancing and caching applications (HA Proxy, Nginx).

Source control (Git).

Networking.

Advantageous –

Server/Container orchestration tools (Kubernetes).

Elastic stack (APM, Kibana).

ATTRIBUTES

Attention to detail.

Leadership skills.

